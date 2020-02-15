How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest live stream Reddit, Three Point Contest, All-Star Saturday

Sports fans loved watching every minute of Friday night’s NBA All-Star festivities, with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge providing some entertaining moments.

The latter was the better of the two, as fans who chose to sacrifice their Valentine’s Day plans were rewarded, with some of the youngest stars strutting their stuff on the court at United Center.

That Rising Stars Challenge showcased rookie sensations Zion Williamson and Ja Morant — the top two picks in this year’s draft — against sophomore stars, such as MVP favorite Luka Doncic, as well as Trae Young and others.

Williamson bent the rim with a monster dunk, and he showed just how explosive he can be. Ja Morant also threw down an incredible dunk, as you can see below. Look for more of these on Saturday night.

Schedule of Saturday’s NBA All-Star Saturday events, and TV channels

FIRST: NBA All-Star practice, media availability, press conferences, 10:30 a.m. ET -2 p.m. ET, NBA TV

NEXT: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to media, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY: State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night — Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, Dunk Contest, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Social media helps fans join in conversation with each other during games, and Reddit allows them to do exactly that. Not only that, it points fans in the right direction for where they can watch the live streams online.

It’s pretty easy, too, as you just need to have a Reddit account, and then to sign into it. Then you just search around the subreddits for NBA season topics and live streams, and there’ll be links for how to watch the game online. A few terms are “NBA live streams,” “watch Slam Dunk Contest online,” “watch Three-Point Contest live stream” all are appropriate, and at least one should find what you seek.

Hopefully, we’ll get more viral moments such as this awesome Tik Tok video with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and NBA champion Pascal Siakam.

Giannis, Jayson Tatum and Pascal Siakam are Tik Tok celebrities now 😂🕺 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/KGSlBEd4Gt — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2020

1. DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the NBA All-Star festivities, like Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

2. fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the NBA All-Star Saturday events. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

3. Sling TV

Next up to watch NBA All-Star Saturday night is SlingTV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

4. Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the Skills Competition, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

What to look for:

Trae Young is the favorite in the three-point contest, with Aaron Gordon, followed by Derrick Jones Jr., listed as the two odds-on favorites to win the dunk competition.

We hope to see a dunk that at least rivals the monster slam Zion threw down on Friday night, as it was so powerful that it bent the rim.

This is one of our favorite nights of the year, and we can’t wait for the action.