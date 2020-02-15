The Livest Dog at UFC Rio Rancho: Diego Sanchez

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Diego Sanchez

Opponent: Michel Pereira

Odds: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

This fight is undoubtedly the most tricky style match-up to call in recent history. On one hand, you have a guy who is seemingly trying to reinvent himself with a different trainer and unconventional training methods in Sanchez. On the other hand, you have a guy who has unpredictable movements in the cage that, in the past, has included back flips and somersaults.

So let’s consider what we can predict.

Firstly, we can predict that Michel Pereira is not going to change. The style he promotes is unique and he enjoys putting on a show for the fans. I’d expect plenty more flipping and spinning and flying attacks for the foreseeable future. This means that we can reasonable expect him to not be able to go 15 hard minutes, which is something that Diego Sanchez is always ready to do.

Secondly, we can predict that Sanchez will go for a takedown. He has in each of his last four bouts (and perhaps didn’t in the fight before because he was KOed early).

Given these two facts, and the fact that Pereira was out-wrestled in a grueling fight last time out, it’s reasonable to expect Sanchez to tire his opponent out and win a grind him out decision. At plus-money, there is no reason not to pull the trigger on the New Mexico native here.

2020 Record: 2-1

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $300

Return on Investment: 100%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)