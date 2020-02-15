NBA

Zion Williamson breaks rim with massive dunk in Rising Stars Challenge (Video)

Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson continues to push boundaries and pull off feats that few other players in NBA history — let alone rookies — have been able to do.

That’s why all eyes were on him during the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night, as it was Williamson’s first appearance of All-Star Weekend, with many more to come in the future.

He turned heads early and often on the night, hooking up with Ja Morant on a half-court alley-oop, which you can watch here.

That wasn’t all, though. Williamson later threw down a dunk so powerful that he actually bent the rim.

Oops!

