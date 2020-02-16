Aaron Gordon takes issue with Slam Dunk Contest judges' scores after title robbery

Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon was out to prove that he was screwed out of a Slam Dunk Contest title the first time on Saturday night, so he brought loads of passion, creativity and skill to his approach in front of the fans at United Center — in hopes of rectifying it.

And that’s exactly what he did — as he was the best dunker on the court that night — although the scoreboard may not have reflected it, due to some awful numbers by the judges.

Gordon’s best dunk was when he jumped over seven-foot-five Tacko Fall (which you can watch here) to slam the ball home, and should’ve got a 50, yet only received a 47. That allowed Derrick Jones Jr. to beat him in the finals, even though Gordon should’ve been crowned champ after that dunk.

He was asked about it after the game, and he didn’t hold back about how he felt. Gordon believed he was snubbed, just like the rest of us.

Magic’s Aaron Gordon after controversial Slam Dunk Contest loss to Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr.: “We’re here to do four dunks. It should be the best out of four dunks. I did four straight 50s — five straight 50s. It’s over. It’s a wrap. Let’s go home.” pic.twitter.com/X02EYkG6Ar — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2020

Magic’s Aaron Gordon dismayed by judges’ reaction to his final dunk over Celtics’ Tacko Fall: “Jumping over somebody 7-5 and dunking it is no easy feat. What did I get, 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?” pic.twitter.com/8sGMORUwUp — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2020

We could not agree more. He was robbed — for the second time.