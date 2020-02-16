How to watch NBA All-Star Game live stream online Reddit

Basketball fans around the world watched the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, and it was even more entertaining than they believed it’d be. There were upsets, highlight-reel moments and some unbelievable dunks.

As such, the actual NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night has a lot to live up to, but the pressure put on the league’s biggest starts should make for an epic exhibition showdown. Last year saw the players actually playing a bit of defense, and trying harder than we’ve seen in past years, so Sunday’s game at United Center figures to be must-see TV.

Our hope is that there are some dunks as good as the ones that Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. threw down in Saturday’s Slam Dunk Contest. Williams was named the champion and was awarded the trophy, for powerful dunks such as the one below.

Schedule of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, and TV channels

*What: 2020 NBA All-Star Game

*Where: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)

*When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET

*TV: TNT

How to watch the NBA All-Star Game on Reddit

One of the best aspects of social media is the way it encourages conversation to connect people around the world, especially during sporting events. Thanks to Reddit, fans can do that. The popular social media network also gives options for how to watch live streams online.

That’s exactly how you can find some live streams for the NBA All-Star Game. Just head over to Reddit and sign into your account. and then use your subreddits searching skills, looking for live streams and NBA All-Star Game topics for how to watch the game online. Terms such as “NBA live streams,” “watch NBA All-Star Game online,” and “All-Star Game live stream” all could work, so give them a shot.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Saturday that the All-Star Game MVP is being renamed the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award, so it will be interesting to see who lifts the trophy on Sunday night — like Derrick Jones Jr. did when he won the Slam Dunk Contest.

How to Watch the NBA All-Star Game online

1. DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the NBA All-Game. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

2. fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the NBA All-Star Game. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

Sign up for fuboTV here!

3. Sling TV

Next up to watch the NBA All-Star Game is SlingTV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

4. Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the All-Star Game is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

We’d love to see…

A better introduction by DJ Khaled, who screwed up pronouncing “slam dunk” before the Dunk Contest on Saturday, which got him roasted on social media.

Get ready for a great game.