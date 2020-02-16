Islanders acquire Andy Greene from New Jersey

Islanders

Nov 7, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils defenseman Andy Greene (6) against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

By February 16, 2020

The Islanders have acquired defenseman Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defensive prospect David Quenneville and a second-round pick in 2021.

The move reunites the 37-year-old defenseman with former Devils’ general manager Lou Lamoriello and addresses a need on the team’s blueline. The Islanders have struggled without Adam Pelech, who is out the rest of the year with an Achilles tendon injury.

Greene is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million contract and waived his no-trade clause to go to the Islanders. Greene, a left-shot defenseman, has 11 points (2 goals, nine assists).

