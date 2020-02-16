Pat Connaughton jumps over Giannis Antetokounmpo at Slam Dunk Contest (Video)

Patt Connaughton enlisted in the help of one of his Bucks teammates at the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, and it worked to perfection.

Connaughton trotted out the reigning MVP to help increase the difficulty of the dunk, and everyone was interested in learning how Giannis Antetokounmpo would be involved.

Well, Connaughton had him post up near the hoop as a prop. Then, Connaughton jumped over him and threw down a powerful slam, much to the approval of both fans and judges alike.

That’s one way to utilize the six-foot-eleven Greek Freak.