Sunday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bobsleigh

Men’s

ISBF World Cup, Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Track, Sigulda, Latvia

Two-Man Bobsleigh — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

1. FC Köln vs. Bayern München — TUDN, 9:25 a.m./FS2, 9:30 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Schalke 04 — UniMás, 11:55 a.m./FS2, noon

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Report: Striker Evolution: Lewandowski, Werner, Klose & Co. — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Women’s

New Hampshire at Boston University — NESN, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Tournament, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

Georgia vs. South Florida — ESPN3, 9 a.m.

Missouri vs. Minnesota — ESPN3, 9:30 a.m.

Texas Tech vs. Washington — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

USA Softball vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN3, 10 a.m.

Florida State vs. Liberty — ESPN3, noon

Northwestern vs, Virginia Tech — ESPN3, noon

James Madison vs. South Carolina — ESPN3, 12:30 p.m.

USA Softball vs. Washington — ESPN3, 12:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. UCLA — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Florida State vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

Brown at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

College MatchDay, USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL

USC vs. Notre Dame — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m. (delayed from 2/15_

College Volleyball

Women’s

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

Purdue at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Universo, 8:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Lely Resort Golf & Country Club, Naples, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 24

Laganes vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 7:50 a.m.

Eibar vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 9:55 a.m.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, noon

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Luge

FIL World Championships, The Sliding Center Sanki, Rzhanaya Polyana, Russia

Men’s Singles — Olympic Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — Fox, 1 p.m.

NBA

2020 NBA All-Star Game, United Center, Chicago, IL

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis — TNT/TBS, 8 p.m.

2020 NBA Legends Brunch — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

Open Court: Chicago Greats — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: All-Star Sunday — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from the United Center, Chicago, IL — TNT/TBS, 6 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from the United Center, Chicago, IL — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Day in America

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBC/Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Hockey Day in America live from Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN: Pregame — NBC, noon

Hockey Day in America live from Bridgestone Arena, Nashville TN — NBC, 3 p.m.

Hockey Day in America: NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 8:45 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/ESPN+/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Quebec City, Quebec, Canada — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Carolinas, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Sportsnet Pacific, 5 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey — Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Plus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa — Fox Sports Southwest/TSN5/TVA Sports, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg — ESPN+/NBC Sports Chicago/TSN3, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Greatest Bloodlines of All-Time — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Winnipeg Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Skeleton

Women’s

IBSF World Cup, Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Track, Sigulda, Latvia

Women’s Skeleton — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

Women’s Slalom — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Magazine — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Harder Way — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Boardroom — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPN/ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Final)/WTA Tour (St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Final) — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

ATP Tour

New York Open, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Final — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Kim Clijsters: Return of a Champion — BBC World News, 1:10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.