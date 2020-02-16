MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC Rio Rancho: Ray Borg

Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; Ray Borg (blue) fights Rogerio Bontorin (red) in the flywight bout during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Ray Borg (vs Rogerio Bontorin)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 60 to 24 (35-9 significant strikes)
77% significant strike accuracy
10 for 19 takedowns
6 guard passes

The stats speak to the smothering grappling performance Borg put on last night.

 

 

