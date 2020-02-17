Damian Lillard gets engaged to beautiful girlfriend Kay'La Hanson (Video)

The All-Star Break gave Damian Lillard a few days away from his team, and he put them to good use — focusing on taking a huge step forward in his personal life.

Lillard was voted into the All-Star Game, but he didn’t play in it, as he’s currently dealing with a groin injury.

So, instead, he used that time to propose to longtime girlfriend Kay’La Hanson, and the two are getting married.

Congratulations to Damian Lillard & his FIANCÉ Kayla who got engaged last night! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/k6cb8wAHr7 — ♦️RipCityMania♦️ (@RipCityMania) February 15, 2020

It does appear she said yes, and the two looked extremely happy. No word on when the wedding will be, but it could be taking place next summer (2021).