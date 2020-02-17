Giannis Antetokounmpo shares funny offensive strategy involving attacking James Harden in All-Star Game

Team Giannis came up just short against Team LeBron in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, but it sure wasn’t due to lack of effort or execution.

LeBron’s team held a lead in the first quarter, but Team Giannis came roaring back in the second stanza, having a lead up until the final moments of the game — when they later blew it.

But they did have a solid offensive strategy that proved effective throughout most of the game, and now we know why. Giannis informed reporters that their offensive strategy was centered around attacking James Harden — a player known for being a defensive liability.

Giannis says the team to take advantage of James Harden on defense. Giannis also noted the team was trying to run the offense through Siakam and Embiid. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) February 17, 2020

Solid strategy. Harden must hate hearing that, though.