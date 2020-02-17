JJ Watt dances with his own grandma at wedding with girlfriend Kealia Ohai

Texans All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt was looking sharp n the Bahamas on Saturday — not for a game, though, but instead, at one of the most important days of his life, his wedding.

Watt married longtime soccer star girlfriend Kealia Ohai on Saturday, and it looked like the celebration was a blast, given a video that has recently surfaced.

In it, Watt is seen dancing to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” along with his grandma, and it made for an adorable moment.

Watt’s dance moves are just as slick as his pass-rushing moves on the football field; props to both him and grandma, for keeping up with him.