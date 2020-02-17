Jose Altuve shows off tattoo attempting to prove his case involving buzzer allegations

Astros

Jose Altuve is doing whatever he can to save face in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

Altuve continues to take a large share of the criticism, and understandably so, as a curious sequence of events has many led to believe that he was wearing a buzzer after hitting a walk-off home run against Aroldis Chapman in the 2019 ALCS.

Still, Altuve claims he didn’t want his jersey torn off because he had a tattoo he’s not proud of, rather than because he was wearing a buzzer. He hasn’t shown it publicly, but he did reveal it to reporters during a clubhouse media session.

There’s still a lot of controversy, including this tweet, which shows two different photos of Altuve — one of which looks like he had a tattoo, another which doesn’t.

It’s hard to ever see Altuve cleared of these allegations, no matter what he does.

