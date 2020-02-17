Jose Altuve shows off tattoo attempting to prove his case involving buzzer allegations

Jose Altuve is doing whatever he can to save face in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal.
Altuve continues to take a large share of the criticism, and understandably so, as a curious sequence of events has many led to believe that he was wearing a buzzer after hitting a walk-off home run against Aroldis Chapman in the 2019 ALCS.
Still, Altuve claims he didn’t want his jersey torn off because he had a tattoo he’s not proud of, rather than because he was wearing a buzzer. He hasn’t shown it publicly, but he did reveal it to reporters during a clubhouse media session.
There’s still a lot of controversy, including this tweet, which shows two different photos of Altuve — one of which looks like he had a tattoo, another which doesn’t.
It’s hard to ever see Altuve cleared of these allegations, no matter what he does.
