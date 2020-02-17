Mookie Betts thanks Red Sox fans in heartfelt goodbye video message

Star outfielder Mookie Betts may have started his career in Boston, having won a World Series title along the way in 2018, but he’s now moving on to the next phase of his baseball life.

Betts was traded to the Dodgers, in a move that clearly showed that the Red Sox weren’t interested in paying Betts the massive amount of money he’ll likely command next winter. The Dodgers don’t really care as much about the luxury tax, and we can see Betts residing in Los Angeles for quite a long time, as one of the cornerstones of the Dodgers organization.

He did take some time to thank the Boston fans for their support over the years on Monday.

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years. Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020

Awesome.