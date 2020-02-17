Hoops Manifesto

NBA Odds Comparison From Preseason to All-Star Break

NBA Odds Comparison From Preseason to All-Star Break

NBA Odds Comparison From Preseason to All-Star Break

February 17, 2020

By: |

Feb 12, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks off the court after a game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Got this e-mail today:

NBA odds comparison from preseason to All-Star Break

At the regular season break, the usual suspects remain atop the bookmakers’ power ratings, but there have been some massive movements underneath.

 

Below, you can compare every team’s odds to win the NBA Finals, the conference and the division from the day before the season started to today. Information is provided by SportsBetting.ag.

 

The team that has seen its overall chances improve the most is the Miami Heat (title odds went from 50/1 to 20/1).

 

And the team that has plummeted to the bottom of the odds board after starting the season as a contender is the Golden State Warriors (title odds went from 12/1 to 1000/1).

 

The site also has some interesting playoff prop bets available, as well as miss/make the playoffs odds for 17 teams.

 

The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are a -280 favorite to win the championship against the field (any of the 27  other teams), which carries +240 odds.

 

The early NBA Finals line has the West listed as a -250 favorite against the East (+240).

 

Playoff odds are subject to change and you can find current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-playoff-specials

 

Odds on: Odds on:
Finals 10/21/19 2/17/20
Clippers 7/2 7/2
Lakers 5/1 11/4
Bucks 5/1 5/2
Rockets 8/1 14/1
76ers 9/1 14/1
Warriors 12/1 1000/1
Jazz 12/1 16/1
Nuggets 16/1 16/1
Celtics 16/1 12/1
Raptors 25/1 25/1
Nets 25/1 100/1
Trail Blazers 33/1 66/1
Pacers 33/1 50/1
Mavericks 40/1 33/1
Heat 50/1 20/1
Spurs 66/1 150/1
Pelicans 80/1 66/1
Thunder 100/1 66/1
Magic 100/1 250/1
Kings 125/1 500/1
Hawks 125/1 500/1
Timberwolves 150/1 1000/1
Pistons 150/1 1000/1
Bulls 150/1 1000/1
Wizards 250/1 250/1
Grizzlies 250/1 80/1
Knicks 250/1 1000/1
Cavaliers 500/1 1000/1
Hornets 500/1 1000/1
Suns 500/1 150/1

 

 

Odds on: Odds on:
East 10/21/19 2/17/20
Bucks 3/2 4/5
76ers 2/1 5/1
Celtics 8/1 5/1
Nets 8/1 40/1
Raptors 10/1 8/1
Pacers 12/1 25/1
Heat 14/1 7/1
Magic 40/1 66/1
Pistons 50/1 250/1
Hawks 50/1 150/1
Bulls 66/1 250/1
Wizards 100/1 66/1
Knicks 100/1 250/1
Cavaliers 150/1 250/1
Hornets 150/1 250/1
Odds on: Odds on:
West 10/21/19 2/17/20
Clippers 2/1 2/1
Lakers 7/2 8/5
Rockets 7/2 8/1
Warriors 7/1 500/1
Jazz 8/1 9/1
Nuggets 10/1 9/1
Trail Blazers 20/1 33/1
Mavericks 25/1 16/1
Spurs 40/1 100/1
Pelicans 50/1 40/1
Thunder 66/1 40/1
Kings 80/1 250/1
Timberwolves 100/1 500/1
Grizzlies 150/1 50/1
Suns 250/1 100/1

 

 

Odds on: Odds on:
Atlantic 10/21/19 2/17/20
76ers -150 +750
Celtics +350 +125
Nets +600 N/A
Raptors +600 -120
Knicks +10000 N/A
Central
Bucks -500 -50000
Pacers +400 +10000
Pistons +1600 N/A
Bulls +5000 N/A
Cavaliers +15000 N/A
Northwest
Jazz +125 +100
Nuggets +140 -125
Trail Blazers +550 +25000
Timberwolves +2000 N/A
Thunder +2500 +2500
Pacific
Clippers -150 +275
Lakers +275 -450
Warriors +350 N/A
Kings +5000 N/A
Suns +25000 N/A
Southeast
Heat -125 -10000
Magic +175 +3300
Hawks +700 +50000
Wizards +2000 +10000
Hornets +5000 +50000
Southwest
Rockets -275 -250
Spurs +450 +6600
Mavericks +800 +210
Pelicans +1000 +5000
Grizzlies +10000 +2500

 

 
