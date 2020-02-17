|
NBA odds comparison from preseason to All-Star Break
At the regular season break, the usual suspects remain atop the bookmakers’ power ratings, but there have been some massive movements underneath.
Below, you can compare every team’s odds to win the NBA Finals, the conference and the division from the day before the season started to today. Information is provided by SportsBetting.ag.
The team that has seen its overall chances improve the most is the Miami Heat (title odds went from 50/1 to 20/1).
And the team that has plummeted to the bottom of the odds board after starting the season as a contender is the Golden State Warriors (title odds went from 12/1 to 1000/1).
The site also has some interesting playoff prop bets available, as well as miss/make the playoffs odds for 17 teams.
The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are a -280 favorite to win the championship against the field (any of the 27 other teams), which carries +240 odds.
The early NBA Finals line has the West listed as a -250 favorite against the East (+240).
Playoff odds are subject to change and you can find current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-playoff-specials
|
|Odds on:
|Odds on:
|Finals
|10/21/19
|2/17/20
|Clippers
|7/2
|7/2
|Lakers
|5/1
|11/4
|Bucks
|5/1
|5/2
|Rockets
|8/1
|14/1
|76ers
|9/1
|14/1
|Warriors
|12/1
|1000/1
|Jazz
|12/1
|16/1
|Nuggets
|16/1
|16/1
|Celtics
|16/1
|12/1
|Raptors
|25/1
|25/1
|Nets
|25/1
|100/1
|Trail Blazers
|33/1
|66/1
|Pacers
|33/1
|50/1
|Mavericks
|40/1
|33/1
|Heat
|50/1
|20/1
|Spurs
|66/1
|150/1
|Pelicans
|80/1
|66/1
|Thunder
|100/1
|66/1
|Magic
|100/1
|250/1
|Kings
|125/1
|500/1
|Hawks
|125/1
|500/1
|Timberwolves
|150/1
|1000/1
|Pistons
|150/1
|1000/1
|Bulls
|150/1
|1000/1
|Wizards
|250/1
|250/1
|Grizzlies
|250/1
|80/1
|Knicks
|250/1
|1000/1
|Cavaliers
|500/1
|1000/1
|Hornets
|500/1
|1000/1
|Suns
|500/1
|150/1
|
|Odds on:
|Odds on:
|East
|10/21/19
|2/17/20
|Bucks
|3/2
|4/5
|76ers
|2/1
|5/1
|Celtics
|8/1
|5/1
|Nets
|8/1
|40/1
|Raptors
|10/1
|8/1
|Pacers
|12/1
|25/1
|Heat
|14/1
|7/1
|Magic
|40/1
|66/1
|Pistons
|50/1
|250/1
|Hawks
|50/1
|150/1
|Bulls
|66/1
|250/1
|Wizards
|100/1
|66/1
|Knicks
|100/1
|250/1
|Cavaliers
|150/1
|250/1
|Hornets
|150/1
|250/1
|
|
|
|
|Odds on:
|Odds on:
|West
|10/21/19
|2/17/20
|Clippers
|2/1
|2/1
|Lakers
|7/2
|8/5
|Rockets
|7/2
|8/1
|Warriors
|7/1
|500/1
|Jazz
|8/1
|9/1
|Nuggets
|10/1
|9/1
|Trail Blazers
|20/1
|33/1
|Mavericks
|25/1
|16/1
|Spurs
|40/1
|100/1
|Pelicans
|50/1
|40/1
|Thunder
|66/1
|40/1
|Kings
|80/1
|250/1
|Timberwolves
|100/1
|500/1
|Grizzlies
|150/1
|50/1
|Suns
|250/1
|100/1
|
|Odds on:
|Odds on:
|Atlantic
|10/21/19
|2/17/20
|76ers
|-150
|+750
|Celtics
|+350
|+125
|Nets
|+600
|N/A
|Raptors
|+600
|-120
|Knicks
|+10000
|N/A
|
|
|
|Central
|
|
|Bucks
|-500
|-50000
|Pacers
|+400
|+10000
|Pistons
|+1600
|N/A
|Bulls
|+5000
|N/A
|Cavaliers
|+15000
|N/A
|
|
|
|Northwest
|
|
|Jazz
|+125
|+100
|Nuggets
|+140
|-125
|Trail Blazers
|+550
|+25000
|Timberwolves
|+2000
|N/A
|Thunder
|+2500
|+2500
|
|
|
|Pacific
|
|
|Clippers
|-150
|+275
|Lakers
|+275
|-450
|Warriors
|+350
|N/A
|Kings
|+5000
|N/A
|Suns
|+25000
|N/A
|
|
|
|Southeast
|
|
|Heat
|-125
|-10000
|Magic
|+175
|+3300
|Hawks
|+700
|+50000
|Wizards
|+2000
|+10000
|Hornets
|+5000
|+50000
|
|
|
|Southwest
|
|
|Rockets
|-275
|-250
|Spurs
|+450
|+6600
|Mavericks
|+800
|+210
|Pelicans
|+1000
|+5000
|Grizzlies
|+10000
|+2500
Comments