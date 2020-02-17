NBA odds comparison from preseason to All-Star Break

At the regular season break, the usual suspects remain atop the bookmakers’ power ratings, but there have been some massive movements underneath.

Below, you can compare every team’s odds to win the NBA Finals, the conference and the division from the day before the season started to today. Information is provided by SportsBetting.ag.

The team that has seen its overall chances improve the most is the Miami Heat (title odds went from 50/1 to 20/1).

And the team that has plummeted to the bottom of the odds board after starting the season as a contender is the Golden State Warriors (title odds went from 12/1 to 1000/1).

The site also has some interesting playoff prop bets available, as well as miss/make the playoffs odds for 17 teams.

The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are a -280 favorite to win the championship against the field (any of the 27 other teams), which carries +240 odds.

The early NBA Finals line has the West listed as a -250 favorite against the East (+240).

Playoff odds are subject to change and you can find current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-playoff-specials

Odds on: Odds on: Finals 10/21/19 2/17/20 Clippers 7/2 7/2 Lakers 5/1 11/4 Bucks 5/1 5/2 Rockets 8/1 14/1 76ers 9/1 14/1 Warriors 12/1 1000/1 Jazz 12/1 16/1 Nuggets 16/1 16/1 Celtics 16/1 12/1 Raptors 25/1 25/1 Nets 25/1 100/1 Trail Blazers 33/1 66/1 Pacers 33/1 50/1 Mavericks 40/1 33/1 Heat 50/1 20/1 Spurs 66/1 150/1 Pelicans 80/1 66/1 Thunder 100/1 66/1 Magic 100/1 250/1 Kings 125/1 500/1 Hawks 125/1 500/1 Timberwolves 150/1 1000/1 Pistons 150/1 1000/1 Bulls 150/1 1000/1 Wizards 250/1 250/1 Grizzlies 250/1 80/1 Knicks 250/1 1000/1 Cavaliers 500/1 1000/1 Hornets 500/1 1000/1 Suns 500/1 150/1

Odds on: Odds on: East 10/21/19 2/17/20 Bucks 3/2 4/5 76ers 2/1 5/1 Celtics 8/1 5/1 Nets 8/1 40/1 Raptors 10/1 8/1 Pacers 12/1 25/1 Heat 14/1 7/1 Magic 40/1 66/1 Pistons 50/1 250/1 Hawks 50/1 150/1 Bulls 66/1 250/1 Wizards 100/1 66/1 Knicks 100/1 250/1 Cavaliers 150/1 250/1 Hornets 150/1 250/1 Odds on: Odds on: West 10/21/19 2/17/20 Clippers 2/1 2/1 Lakers 7/2 8/5 Rockets 7/2 8/1 Warriors 7/1 500/1 Jazz 8/1 9/1 Nuggets 10/1 9/1 Trail Blazers 20/1 33/1 Mavericks 25/1 16/1 Spurs 40/1 100/1 Pelicans 50/1 40/1 Thunder 66/1 40/1 Kings 80/1 250/1 Timberwolves 100/1 500/1 Grizzlies 150/1 50/1 Suns 250/1 100/1