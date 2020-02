Tiger Woods was one of the worst players at the Genesis Open this weekend, finishing +6, which put him in 68th place.

He hit a number of poor shots, and, overall, it was quite humbling for him.

One particular moment was exactly that, as Woods hit a shot so poorly that it actually ended up in a trash can. He was tasked with reaching into the trash can to retrieve it, and yeah, that couldn’t have been fun.

Real common man golf here from @TigerWoods. Just fishing for his ball in the trash. Salt of the earth type stuff (Via @turko816/IG) pic.twitter.com/EWx25IoMSJ — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 17, 2020

Definitely a humbling moment for the struggling Woods.