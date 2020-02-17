Was Giannis Antetokounmpo's controversial block on LeBron James goaltending?

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the biggest stars in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, and he sure played like it.

Giannis and LeBron James were named captains for the big game, so it was only fitting that the game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron would pretty much come down to a huge play late in the game

James attempted to lay the ball up, but Giannis perfectly timed his jump and blocked it. The ball bounced off the backboard, though. Initially, referees ruled that it was goaltending, and the basket was good, but a league review overturned the call — ruling it a block by Giannis.

Looked like a clean block by Giannis to as well. The NBA got it rihgt.