Yggdrasil Gaming selects SBC Summit to showcase latest innovations

Yggdrasil Gaming, the leading provider of casino slots and table games to the igaming sector, has chosen the inaugural SBC Summit in Barcelona as a key venue for its 2020 promotional activity.

SBC’s new flagship event, which takes place at Fira de Barcelona on 8-11 September, is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of high-level igaming executives on the 2020 industry calendar, making it the ideal setting to launch and promote online casino products.

A section of the 18,000 sq m exhibition space has been designated as the Casino Zone, where Yggdrasil will prominently showcase its brand and latest innovations to an audience of senior decision makers from market-leading operators.

As part of its promotional campaign at SBC Summit, Yggdrasil’s CEO Fredrik Elmqvist will also deliver a presentation on the main conference room stage, which has a capacity of more than 700 attendees.

Elmqvist said: “We’ve long been supporters of SBC and its events, which always attract the best companies and individuals the industry has to offer, in turn providing some fantastic high-level content and networking.

“Staging this event in Barcelona in an even bigger venue shows, that similar to Yggdrasil, just how rapidly SBC has grown in such a short space of time. We are pioneering the most globally disruptive and scalable business models in the industry at the moment and we’re very excited to attend this high profile event, and showcase them at SBC Summit in September.”

Stewart Darkin, Managing Director of SBC’s CasinoBeats brand, said: “We’re delighted that a world-class games provider like Yggdrasil has recognised the potential offered by SBC Summit and are looking forward to working with them in the build-up to Barcelona.

“With a huge number of senior executives from operators around the world due to attend the event, it is a great opportunity for suppliers to showcase their latest innovations, hold meetings with buyers and network with valuable new connections.”

SBC Summit will combine an exhibition with an in-depth content offer consisting of more than 350 industry experts sharing their insights across 14 conference tracks, covering the key issues in online casino, sports betting, payments, digital marketing and safer gambling.

With 5,000 delegates set to travel from 60 countries to attend the Summit, there will be plenty of potential to make valuable new contacts. In order to help facilitate this, SBC is organising a number of its renowned evening networking parties in upmarket Barcelona venues, all of which are included with the delegate pass.

Contact sales@sbcgaming.com for further information about exhibiting at or sponsoring the event.