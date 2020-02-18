Even Ben Affleck tried to text Tom Brady to inquire about his free-agency decision

The entire sports world wants to know what impending free agent quarterback Tom Brady plans to do in the future, and they’re doing as much detective work as they can, in hopes of getting the scoop before everyone else.

Even the Hollywood stars are fixated to Brady’s free agency decision, apparently. Famed actor Ben Affleck is friends with TB12, so he did whatever he could to try to get some insider information, in the form of a friendly text message.

But he got stonewalled by Brady.

On “Get Up,” Ben Affleck says he texted Tom Brady and asked where the quarterback is playing next year and Brady’s response was: “🤷🏻‍♂️.” So, “I have no information for you,” said the actor. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Z32dy4zQvc — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) February 18, 2020

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck texted Tom Brady and asked if he was staying, here is the response they got back….@BenAffleck @TomBrady #MattDamon @GetUpESPN @Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/xDEC4o75fQ — StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) February 18, 2020

Even Batman himself wasn’t privy to that confidential information.