Even Ben Affleck tried to text Tom Brady to inquire about his free-agency decision

The entire sports world wants to know what impending free agent quarterback Tom Brady plans to do in the future, and they’re doing as much detective work as they can, in hopes of getting the scoop before everyone else.
Even the Hollywood stars are fixated to Brady’s free agency decision, apparently. Famed actor Ben Affleck is friends with TB12, so he did whatever he could to try to get some insider information, in the form of a friendly text message.
But he got stonewalled by Brady.
Even Batman himself wasn’t privy to that confidential information.
