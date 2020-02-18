Lions trade rumors indicate team looking to move Darius Slay

Darius Slay has made it clear that he’s not happy with his role on the Detroit Lions, as he did his best to get moved before the trade deadline last season, although nothing came of it.

It’s unclear exactly why Slay is unhappy, although it appears likely that he’s not a fan of Matt Patricia’s disciplinarian coaching style. Or, maybe he’s just not happy being on a losing team, and wants to play for a contender.

Whatever the reason, Slay clearly isn’t changing his tune, and now that it’s the offseason, it does appear the team is fielding calls, in an attempt to trade him.

Lions have spoken with multiple teams about a potential trade for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, per sources. Any team that trades for Slay would have to compensate Detroit and Slay with a new deal. Other teams believe Slay will be traded this off-season, but Lions adamant on value. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2020

It’s an interesting situation, as it’d have to be like the NFL’s equivalent of a sign-and-trade — a popular move that often takes place in the NBA. As such, teams would really have to do their homework, and buy in that they’d be able to keep Slay happy, and that the same thing wouldn’t happen to them. There’s more risk involved than we normally see with potential trades, and, not only that, the Lions appear to be valuing the Pro Bowl cornerback quite highly — so he won’t come cheap.