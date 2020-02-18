MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 18/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Angela Hill (11-7) vs Loma Lookboonme (4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd locally)

Jalin Turner (8-5) vs Josh Culibao (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd locally)

Movsar Evloev (12-0) vs Jamall Emmers (17-4) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Gerald Meerschaert (30-12) vs Deron Winn (6-1) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th

Jai Herbert (10-1) vs Marc Diakiese (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – Mar 21st

Cody Stamann (18-2-1) vs Raoni Barcelos (15-1) – UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik – Mar 28th

Anthony Smith (32-14) vs Glover Teixeira (30-7) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Mackenzie Dern (7-1) vs Ariane Carnelossi (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Antonina Shevchenko (8-1) vs Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Evan Dunham (18-8-1) vs Michael Johnson (19-15) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Andrew Sanchez (11-5) vs Zak Cummings (23-7) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Anthony Rocco Martin (17-5) vs David Zawada (17-5) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Christos Giagos (17-8) vs Alan Patrick (15-2) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Blagoy Ivanov (18-3, 1 NC) vs Augusto Sakai (14-1-1) – UFC 250 – May 9th

Bellator

Josh Barnett (35-8) vs Ronny Markes (19-7) – Bellator 241 – Mar 13th

ONE Championship

Heavyweight Championship: Brandon Vera (16-8, 1 NC) vs Arjan Bhullar (10-1) – ONE Championship: Code of Honor – May 29th

