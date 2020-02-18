Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Adrian Zmed

The HOVG Podcast: Adrian Zmed

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Adrian Zmed

By February 18, 2020

By: |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Adrian Zmed.

The actor talks to the boys about his lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs, returning to The Windy City stage alongside Don Most and Sandy Duncan, his short-lived TV series “Flatbush” and spills the beans on the acting secrets of his “T.J. Hooker” co-star, William Shatner.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

10 things you probably never knew about ‘T.J. Hooker’

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hall of Very Good
Home