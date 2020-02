Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Wilder vs. Fury II: The Roundtable — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas-San Antonio at Texas — Longhorn Network, 730 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

St. Francis-Brooklyn at Long Island University — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Davidson at St. Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Central Connecticut State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

First Dance — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Krzyzewskiville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Longwood at Radford — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hampton at USC Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

College Softball

United States at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16, Jamaica National Stadium, Kington, Jamaica

Portmore United vs. Cruz Azul — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Round of 16, Estadio León, León, Mexico

Club León vs. LA FC — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Round of 16, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Motagua vs. Atlanta United — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 4: Chip It Close — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Prince Edward Island — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2000 The Players — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh — NBCSN/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa — MSG Western New York/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg — Fox Sports West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Nashville/Los Angeles at Winnipeg/New Jersey at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Connor McDavid: Whatever It Takes — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

The Turkish League Hour — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — beIN Sports, 6:59 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (Open 13 Provence./Delray Open/Rio Open)/WTA Tour (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Delray Open/Rio Open)/WTA Tour (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Delray Open/Rio Open) — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./TNT, 2:55 p.m.

Round of 16: 1st Leg, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmuind vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Galavision, 2:30 p.m./B/R Live, 2:55 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.