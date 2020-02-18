Video of Kevin Durant draining jumpers shows Achilles injury recovery progressing well

Kevin Durant was the best player in the NBA just two years ago, but he’s been tasked with coming back from the most difficult injury for basketball players to come back from.

Durant tore his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals last season, and then signed with the Nets just one month later, apparently upset with the Warriors about how they handled his injury.

He’s been rehabbing from surgery since that time, and we haven’t really seen much at all in the form of updates — until now.

Apparently, Durant is already shooting jumpers, and his leaps look pretty fluid, as this practice video shows.

He’s still got it.