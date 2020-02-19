Cam Newton sparks Panthers trade rumors with cryptic Instagram post

Cam Newton has sat atop the Panthers’ depth chart every year since 2011, when the team selected him with the first overall pick in that year’s draft.

But the times, they are a changin’, as the Panthers not only have new ownership calling the shots, but they also have a completely different coaching staff in place.

Out is Ron Rivera, who had been a the helm for every minute since Newton became the team’s starting quarterback. As such, it seems like the perfect time for a change, and all tea leaves are pointing toward that direction.

Newton further added to that speculation with a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday, with a quote from the Joker, about how to “fool the fool who thinks they are fooling you.”

No, it’s not an April Fool’s joke, if that’s what you were thinking.