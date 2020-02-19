MMA Manifesto

LFA 81 Fighter Salaries

February 19, 2020

|

LFA 81 went down the last day of January in Costa Mesa, California and headliner (and newly signed UFC fighter) Jamall Emmers lead the way on the financial side of things.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

 

Jamall Emmers:  $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)

Christian Aguilera:   $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)

Jacob Rosales:  $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Vincent Cachero:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Vanessa Demopoulos:   $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Leandro Gomes:   $1,800 ($900 to show, $900 win bonus)

Rafael Barosa:   $1,750

Sam Hughes:   $1,500 ($1,000 to show, $500 win bonus)

Geoffrey Mellor:   $1,500 ($1,000 to show, $500 win bonus)

Marvin Garcia:   $1,500

Salaiman Ahmadyar:   $1,250

Gláucio Eliziário:   $1,250

Yuma Horiuchi:   $1,200

Lisa Mauldin:   $900

Loveth Young:   $750

Lance Lee:   $750

Carlos Figueroa:  $600

Nick Badis:   $600

 

 

