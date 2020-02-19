Look: Drake buys insane $620K watch with roulette wheel on it

Ever get the itch to play roulette — but don’t have a casino nearby?

Never fear, as you can just hit up Drake, and have him bring the newest addition to his icy wrist collection.

The rapper-turned-Raptors-global-ambassador recently just bought one of the most ridiculous watches we’ve ever seen, and you’ll want to check it out, given how intricate it is.

The watch costs roughly $620,000, and features a fully-functional roulette wheel on its face. It’s a Jacob and Co. watch from the Astronomia Casino collection — appropriately named.

That’s unlike any other piece of bling we’ve ever seen.