Look: Drake buys insane $620K watch with roulette wheel on it

Ever get the itch to play roulette — but don’t have a casino nearby?
Never fear, as you can just hit up Drake, and have him bring the newest addition to his icy wrist collection.
The rapper-turned-Raptors-global-ambassador recently just bought one of the most ridiculous watches we’ve ever seen, and you’ll want to check it out, given how intricate it is.
The watch costs roughly $620,000, and features a fully-functional roulette wheel on its face. It’s a Jacob and Co. watch from the Astronomia Casino collection — appropriately named.
Swiss Haute Horlogerie meets gaming. With the @jacobandco Astronomia Casino collection, the complicated Astronomia movement features a double-axis tourbillon, a magnesium lacquered globe and time display, all rotating around the dial in 10 minutes. Underneath is the working roulette table with ceramic ball, while on top is the 1ct 288-facet Jacob-cut diamond, which turns on itself in 30 seconds. . . . . . . . . . . . . #jacobandco #jacobandcowatches #hautehorlogerie #hautehorology #inspiredbytheimpossible
That’s unlike any other piece of bling we’ve ever seen.
