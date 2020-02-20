NFL

Antonio Brown hilariously gets KO'd by weight machine after bragging about bench press (Video)

February 20, 2020

By: |

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown wanted everyone to know how much he could bench press, but it backfired in a big way, and it was funny to watch.

AB took to an Instagram live stream to broadcast to the world one of his bigger recent achievements — bench pressing 315 pounds, twice.

He did do that successfully, but what happened afterward must’ve hurt a bit, although it was funny for us to watch.

Brown got up from the bench, and then got dinged by a swinging weight machine — knocking him down.

Too funny.

