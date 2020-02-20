Antonio Brown hilariously gets KO'd by weight machine after bragging about bench press (Video)

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown wanted everyone to know how much he could bench press, but it backfired in a big way, and it was funny to watch.

AB took to an Instagram live stream to broadcast to the world one of his bigger recent achievements — bench pressing 315 pounds, twice.

He did do that successfully, but what happened afterward must’ve hurt a bit, although it was funny for us to watch.

Brown got up from the bench, and then got dinged by a swinging weight machine — knocking him down.

Too funny.