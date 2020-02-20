Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury get into shoving match at press conference (Video)

The upcoming fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury figures to be epic, as the two first battled to a split-decision draw, and both guys are extremely motivated to be victorious this time around.

Not only that, the two really don’t like one another, so the bout at Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas figures to be entertaining.

Even the trash talk leading up to the fight hasn’t disappointed, as the two have been doing whatever they can to hype it up. That’s exactly what they did at the most recent press conference, when they got into a heated shoving match.

Wilder and Fury exchange pushes! 😳 This is fight is going to be 🔥#WilderFury2 | Feb 22 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/7Bplq7IUj4 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 19, 2020

Saturday can’t come soon enough.