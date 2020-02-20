Combat

Fight of the Day: Jean-Yves Thériault vs. Rick Roufus

February 20, 2020

Date: March 26, 1994
Card: Karatemania VIII
Championship(s): PKC World Light Heavyweight Championship (Roufus)
Venue:
Location: Montreal, Quebec

 

