Look: 49ers Super Bowl LIV posters hit clearance rack at Bay Area Target

49ers fans have now had some time to heal their wounds stemming from the crushing loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV a few weeks ago, and one particular big-box store is looking to recoup their losses on what appeared to be a sunk cost not too long ago.

A Target in Livermore, Calif., not too far from San Francisco, had apparently produced a ton of posters commemorating the 49ers’ Super Bowl LIV “victory,” but the problem was that they blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, and lost.

Still, Target has elected to attempt to sell the posters now, at a reduced price.

A Target in California is selling posters depicting 49ers as SB LIV champs. https://t.co/dJu6VxEn17 pic.twitter.com/k0pWPt3drB — theScore (@theScore) February 20, 2020

It’s hard to see those being a hot item this weekend — or ever, for that matter.