Major operator CEOs confirmed for Betting on Sports America 2020

Betting on Sports America 2020’s status as the unmissable forum where all the key players gather to learn about future developments in the US sports betting industry has been further enhanced by a stellar line-up for the event’s CEO panel.

The ‘Vision of the Future’ session on Wednesday April 29 will feature in-depth insights from the leaders of some of the market’s biggest players, including:

Joe Asher – CEO, William Hill US

John Levy – Founder and CEO, theScore

Richard Schwartz – President, Rush Street Interactive

Adam Greenblatt – CEO, Roar Digital

The panel will share their knowledge of the major issues shaping the future of the North American sports wagering industry, including the importance of mobile, remote registration, taxation levels, and the role of media companies.

John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore, which operates the theScore Bet, said: “As the only media company in North America to go all-in and create and launch our own natively-built mobile sportsbook, I’m looking forward to sharing theScore’s unique perspective on the opportunities presented by the ever-evolving US sports betting industry.

“SBC has once again assembled an incredible agenda for operators, suppliers, and regulators alike, and I’m excited to join my industry peers in what promises to be a hugely engaging and informative discussion.”

Sue Schneider, VP, Growth & Strategy, Americas for event organizer SBC, said: “The pace of change in the US market over the past 12 months has been phenomenal and the potential for growth in 2020 is huge, making access to high-level insights absolutely invaluable.

“Our four experts on the Vision of the Future panel are uniquely well-positioned to assess both the challenges in the US sports betting industry and the exciting opportunities it offers, so this is a ‘must attend’ session.”

The CEO panel is part of BOSA 2020’s Betting in Society track, which takes place on the first full day of the sports betting trade show at New Jersey’s Meadowlands Exposition Center. It also features sessions on the relationship between major sports and the wagering industry, how lotteries are adapting to the post-PASPA market, the views of serious bettors on the regulated market, how broadcasters portray betting, and media brands becoming betting operators.

Other expert speakers participating in the track include Jay Rood (Chief Risk Officer, Bet.Works), David Forman (Senior Director of Research, AGA), Dan Spillane (SVP & General Counsel, NBA), Danielle Boyd (Head of Governmental Relations, William Hill US) and Benjie Levy (COO, theScore).

Betting on Sports America 2020, which takes place on April 28-30, includes a total of nine high-level conference tracks addressing all the major issues, developments and opportunities in the US industry.

The 2,500 senior executive delegates set to converge on Meadowlands Exposition Center for the world’s largest dedicated sports betting trade show can also look forward to an expo showcasing the latest innovations from leading suppliers and exclusive evening networking parties, all of which are included with the event pass.

Visit the official Betting on Sports America website for further information about the show and to book tickets.