Sixers fans boo team in first game following All-Star Break (Video)

NBA fans were excited to watch their respective teams play on Thursday night, as squads haven’t suited up to play in a game in an entire week, and hoops heads were getting a case of some serious withdrawal.

And while Sixers fans may have been pumped up to watch their team play against the Nets Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night, they showed how little patience they have as well.

The Sixers jumped out to a 14-point lead, but quickly saw that lead turn into a 20-point deficit, as the Nets went on an unbelievable 44-10 run up through the late stages of the second quarter.

Fans responded by booing the hell out of them.

Sixers get rained in boos at home after going down 20 pic.twitter.com/KQ4gAWVVTU — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) February 21, 2020

The City of Brotherly Love never disappoints.