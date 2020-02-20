Your Morning Dump... Where Robert Williams is healthy enough to practice, but not play

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“Rob did a pretty good job today,” said coach Brad Stevens after the Wednesday session. “He looked like he felt good. He looked like he felt anxious. “The situation on Rob will be he’ll practice and work out through the rest of the next week or so and then go back for a final scan to make sure that he hadn’t had any negative response to all this extra load. And then from that point on, he’ll either be cleared or he won’t. So be all dependent on how his body reacts to the last six weeks and then really ramping it up this week.” So don’t expect to see him against the Timberwolves, Lakers, Trail Blazers or Jazz. “He will not play on the trip,” said Stevens. “He won’t play in front of all of you on the trip. He’ll do all the practice and two-on-two and all that stuff.” Williams seemed ready after the workout. “I feel great,” he said. “It’s kind of weird having a night practice, but it was good getting in here with the guys, being able to compete the whole practice.”

Herald

The Cs have been getting solid play from their bigs, but I feel like they might be on borrowed time. Whether it’s Kanter’s knack for odd injuries or the thin line between success and failure for Grant Williams, I’ll feel better when Timelord is available.

I still believe Tristan Thompson will get a buy-out and remain hopeful he’ll consider the Celtics.

No, the Celtics do not play tonight. We have to wait another 36 hours for basketball.

On Page 2, Danny Ainge dishes on Ray Allen’s chances of joining the Garden rafters.

Ray Allen won an NBA championship and was a three-time NBA All-Star as a member of the Celtics’ “Big Three”, but his departure to Miami as a free agent after the 2012 season “will have some impact” on the decision to raise his No. 20 to the TD Garden rafters, according to Danny Ainge. Ainge, appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” on Wednesday, said that he is still friendly with Allen, but while he “no longer holds any grudge against Allen […] that’s not the exact same feeling of everybody in the organization.” “We get along great,” Ainge said. “I’m a big, big fan of Ray. I’ll always be grateful to Ray for the championship that he gave us.”

Boston.com

I always hold a small grudge against Ray for leaving Boston for Miami. I say that while acknowledging players have the right to control their future. Sports fandom is illogical sometimes, sue me.

THE REST OF THE LINKS

NBCSN: Post AS Break Story Lines | Enes Kanter Show podcast: Back from break healthy, preparing for boos in Utah