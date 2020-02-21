Dez Bryant, Patrick Mahomes make sweet music working out together (Video)

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant last played in an NFL game on Dec. 31, 2017, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s calling it quits.

Bryant did latch on with the Saints in 2018, and has set to play for them, but he tore his Achilles in practice, and he’s been rehabbing ever since.

He does look to be fully recovered, and is moving well, according to a video of him catching passes from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two worked out on Friday, and made some sweet music together.

Bryant could be a a solid addition to a team that needs depth, and a red-zone threat.