Fight of the Day: Ann Wolfe vs. Vonda Ward

Date: May 8, 2004
Card:
Championship(s): WBA Women’s Light Heavyweight Championship (Ward), IBA Women’s Light Heavyweight Championship (Vacant)
Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Location: Biloxi, Mississippi
Date: May 8, 2004
Card:
Championship(s): WBA Women’s Light Heavyweight Championship (Ward), IBA Women’s Light Heavyweight Championship (Vacant)
Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Location: Biloxi, Mississippi
Minnesota Wild (28-24-7) 63pts 6th in the Central 3.02 Goals For Per Game (16th in the NHL) 3.17 Goals Against Per Game (…)
Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today! (…)
Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out (…)
In the third of four installments looking into the 2020 Cleveland Indians non-roster invitees to MLB spring training, we will check out (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
Don’t call it a revenge fight, but Frans Mlambo (8-4) fights Ricky Bandejas (12-3) at Bellator Dublin on Saturday. Bandejas told me that (…)
The Penguins finished up a home and home series with the Toronto Maple Leafs last night. Two days earlier the Maple Leafs stormed into (…)
When Chris Bungard spotted my black leather notebook at the Bellator Dublin media day, the Scotland native could not resist cracking wise. (…)
Comments