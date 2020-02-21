Combat

Fight of the Day: Ann Wolfe vs. Vonda Ward

February 21, 2020

By: |

 

Date: May 8, 2004
Card:
Championship(s): WBA Women’s Light Heavyweight Championship (Ward), IBA Women’s Light Heavyweight Championship (Vacant)
Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Location: Biloxi, Mississippi

 

