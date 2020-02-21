Frans Mlambo invented a sandwich, but he wouldn't tell me what's in it

Don’t call it a revenge fight, but Frans Mlambo (8-4) fights Ricky Bandejas (12-3) at Bellator Dublin on Saturday.

Bandejas told me that he feels SBG see this bantamweight clash as a way to get payback for the Strabanimal’s only MMA loss to date.

Mlambo certainly doesn’t see it that way.

“It isn’t to me. It can be in other people’s eyes and I don’t mind that. But, to me that isn’t what it is at all. This is just another fight for me and it’s a great opportunity for me.” “He’s a very good opponent and a big test for me. I am definitely embracing that. I’m looking to shut him down though.”

The opponent may be more of a name this time around, but the South African-born Dubliner’s diet remains the same.

“Nearly vegan! (laughs) That’s the best way to put it! I’ve been nearly vegan for a few years now.”

While fighters like Ross Pearson and Nate Diaz allow themselves eggs every so often, it’s Mlambo’s sweet tooth that causes him to break his diet.

“No, no, no, no, no. I like cakes! (laughs) Fried rice has eggs in it. I wouldn’t touch that, but I like a cake every now and then. At the same time, how often would you eat a cake? Maybe once every few months? I like pastries too, but I don’t eat that stuff all the time.” “People get offended sometimes when you say you’re vegan. I remember telling somebody I was vegan and they were like, ‘Do you eat honey?’ I was like, ‘Yeah’… ‘Well, then you’re not vegan!’ I’m like, ‘Alright. Relax then. (laughs) I’m not vegan. It’s all good.'”

According to Mlambo, his diet benefits him greatly. He explained that SBG stablemate Makwan Amirkhani has recently adopted the diet to see if he can reap the rewards of plant-based living.

“People are seeing improvements in their game. The whole thing that people have in their mind about protein supplements and all that, it’s false information they’re being fed. Now people are coming around to the fact that food is the best fuel for your body. You don’t need any of that other nonsense. Definitely a plant-based diet is the best thing for you.”

He doesn’t have a favorite meal. However, he teased a new sandwich he invented. The contents of which he was unwilling to divulge at the time.

“I have invented a sandwich. I haven’t brought this out yet. So it’s still on the down low. I’m trying to see what I can do with that, but this thing is amazing, man. You’ll hear about it! I’ll give you a little sneak peek, it’s called a ‘croissant green’ It will come out in the future.”

Watch this space. This mixed martial sandwich artist has big plans.

Image credits: Sathishaa Mohan