NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

February 21, 2020

Feb 20, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dives to control a loose ball against the Brooklyn Nets in overtime at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia (vs Brooklyn)

39 points, 10-20 FG, 18-19 FT, 1 3PT, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

No Ben Simmons meant Embiid got to stuff the statsheet last night.

 

