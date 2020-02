Some Nick Nurse-related rage to this, but Kemba played 46 mins vs Clips & Stevens made it clear today that Cs didn't ask Raps to limit him. “There’s no way he would have played or our medical staff would've [let him] if they thought this was going to be possible after the break.” https://t.co/V1O3jrlnNX — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 21, 2020

Brad Stevens said the Cs didn’t ask All-Star coach Nick Nurse to limit Walker’s minutes, but Kemba told the media after the game that he indeed played through a minutes restriction.

Walker had an MRI last month which failed to show any structural damage.

My faith in the Celtics medical and training staff diminishes with each passing year. Where have you gone Ed Lacerte?