Packers GM Brian Gutekunst high on Allen Lazard, doesn't plan to move him to TE

The Green Bay Packers have struggled to have a consistent tight end on their roster over the past few years, and it appears that’ll continue, with Jimmy Graham possibly on the outs, carrying a $11.6 million cap hit this season.

But don’t expect Allen Lazard to fill that void.

Lazard is a bigger guy, and he can block well, plus he has great hands, as a receiver. And given that he’s already on the team’s roster, on a rookie deal, he’d come on the cheap, as the team would essentially be “promoting from within.”

As such, there’s been talk about potentially moving Lazard to tight end, but general manager Brian Gutekunst apparently is not a fan of it.

”I think what he’s proven over the past year is that he’s a pretty valuable receiver, so I wouldn’t expect him to move [to tight end],” he said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

He continued:

“Allen did the things you need to do at the right times, third downs, big games,” Gutekunst said. “Not everybody is built for that, and I thought he did a really good job at the end of the year.”

So much for that idea.