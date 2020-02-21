Startups to vie for $100,000 ‘First Pitch’ prize at Betting on Sports America

Betting on Sports America 2020 is to showcase the energy and creativity of the startup community when it stages the inaugural First Pitch contest for early-stage companies in the US sports betting industry.

The First Pitch winner will receive a prize package valued at more than US$100,000 to help its development and growth plans. It includes:

SBC promotional package

Two years of sports betting subscription from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming

$20,000 in design and build exhibition services from Think 360

Rent for three months in Newark at the New Jersey Dept of Economic Development Agency incubator

15 hours of legal services from the Fox Rothschild law firm

One-on-One consultation with Stadia Ventures and SeventySix Capital principals

To decide the finalists and eventual winner, BOSA organizer SBC Events has put together a judging panel with significant expertise in the worlds of sports betting and venture capital. It consists of:

Kathleen W. Coviello, EVP, New Jersey Economic Development Authority

Tim Hayden, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Stadia Ventures

Wayne Kimmel, Managing Partner, SeventySix Capital

Kiki Mills Johnston, Managing Director, DRIVE by DraftKings

David Sargeant, Managing Partner, SGIF

SBC’s Vice President of Strategy and Growth, Sue Schneider feels the pitch contest is the perfect opportunity for startups to gain exposure and align themselves with more established companies and operators.

Schneider said: “So much energy in the startup community is focused on the sports betting sector. We were amazed at the strong presence they had at the inaugural Betting on Sports America conference in 2019 and we wanted to find a way to get them more involved.

“The finalists will get lots of exposure from this experience and all the applicants will benefit from the wide range of attendees representing all aspects of the ecosystem. The educational program and other aspects of the event will be invaluable to them.”

How to enter First Pitch

There are three eligibility requirements. Entrants must:

Be early-stage companies (in the first three years of incorporation)

Not have received any institutional funding

Be targeting a part of the sports betting industry, either directly or indirectly.

Applications will be accepted throughout the month of March and judges will receive submissions from March 2 – March 31. Five finalist companies will be selected to present their pitch on the first day full day (April 29) of the sports betting trade show at New Jersey’s Meadowlands Exposition Center.

The finalists will also benefit from complimentary booth space in the Start-Up Alley of the expo floor, giving them exposure at the largest dedicated sports betting conference in the world.

Betting on Sports America 2020 takes place on April 28-30 and includes a total of nine high-level conference tracks addressing all the major issues, developments and opportunities in the US industry.

The 2,500 senior executive delegates set to converge on Meadowlands Exposition Center for the world’s largest dedicated sports betting trade show can also look forward to an expo showcasing the latest innovations from leading suppliers and exclusive evening networking parties, all of which are included with the event pass.

Visit the official Betting on Sports America website for further information about the show and to book tickets.

Betting on Sports America is the world’s largest dedicated sports betting trade show. The 2020 edition will feature more than 200 expert speakers across 9 conference tracks, a 61,000 sq ft exhibition with leading international suppliers showcasing their innovations, and a programme of exclusive networking events for delegates.

SBC is the leading events and media company in the international sports betting industry. Its events portfolio includes Betting on Sports America, Betting on Sports Europe, SBC Summit and CasinoBeats Malta. Its news brands include SBC Americas, SBC News, SBC Noticias, CasinoBeats, Payment Expert and Insider Sport.

SeventySix Capital is a venture capital company that invests in game-changing tech startups in sports, esports, and sports betting. Its current portfolio includes Swish Analytics, ShotTracker, VSiN, Diamond Kinetics, U.S. Integrity, Nerd Street Gamers, and more.

Sports Gaming Investment Fund, which launched in 2019, is the first venture capital fund dedicated specifically to investing in companies involved in the emerging market for legal sports betting in the U.S.

Stadia Ventures is the global Sports Innovation Hub for early stage investment in sports and esports. The three pillars of the ecosystem include a broad, independent growth fund; a deeply connected global network of sports and esports executives; and a world class accelerator which combine to create unprecedented deal flow, new technology discovery and investment opportunities. Since late 2015, Stadia Ventures has invested in 40 portfolio companies with 5 exits.

