The Betting Window for February 21-23

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can afford an entire case of “Michael’s Secret Stuff” from Space Jam before you hit the ice!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Tyson Fury -110 over Deontay Wilder ($5)

Charles Martin -375 over Gerald Washington ($30)

Emanuel Navarrete -3000 over Jeo Santisima ($50)

Kevin Aguilar -110 over Zubaira Tukhugov ($10)

Paul Felder +125 over Dan Hooker ($5)

Well, here’s something that won’t happen this time around. Fury isn’t going to be surprised by Wilder’s power this time around. He got a little too cute the first time around, underestimated Wilder as if he were Dereck Chisora or Christian Hammer and he paid the price. So, now Fury knows he’s not going to bully Wilder around with his antics, because Deontay can send him down with a single tap. Fury is the most technically proficient boxer in the heavyweight division, and is a marvel of movement for his size. If he plays this seriously, or at least MORE seriously, and strictly outboxes Wilder, which he is capable of, the fight is his.

I think Felder and Hooker are so similar, both in style, size, and talent level, that it’s one of those instances where I’ll always roll the dice on the underdog.

Last Week: $ -19.58

Year To Date: $ -9.92

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.