Video of Adrien Broner getting arrested at Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury weigh-in surfaces

Adrien Broner just can’t stay out of trouble.

The 30-year-old boxer was told multiple times not to show up to MGM Grand Garden, as that particular venue was hosting the official weigh-in for Saturday’s epic Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury fight.

So what did Broner do? He showed up to that exact location on Friday — Adam and Eve style.

He, as you might imagine, was arrested as quick as you’d think, with Las Vegas Police Department officers escorting Broner out in handcuffs. TMZ Sports reported that Broner was actually asked to leave, but refused to, so he was arrested, which you can see in the video below.

It was likely a marketing ploy by AB, but not a wise one.