WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (2/21): New Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced, Goldberg Makes In Ring Appearance, More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown came from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The matches and segments scheduled for the show were an appearance from WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg, the return of the Bella Twins, and Carmella going one on one with Naomi to determine the #1 contender for the Bayley’s Women’s Championship at Super Showdown.

The Uso’s start the show as they made their way to the ring. They talk about Miz and Morrison talking trash about them last week and that they will take care of them when they team with New Day in a 8 man tag against Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Miz and Morrison. The New Day come out and complement them. Big E then says that they are one less title reign from the New Day, causing tension. They then laugh and joke with each other until Miz and Morrison interrupt. Miz and Morrison try to get a chant of their own going but to no strong reaction. They say they will prove why they are the greatest tag team of all time by winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They bring out their partners Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. The Uso’s dare them to make their match happen right now. Miz, Dolph, Morrison and Roode surround them.

The Uso’s and New Day Defeated Robert Roode, Ziggler, Miz And Morrison

Drew Gulak confronts Daniel Bryan, saying that he has a powerpoint presentation on what he has been doing wrong. Then Slater confronts Daniel saying that last week was a fluke and wants a rematch. Daniel accepts.

Tucker confronts Sonya and Mandy Rose and berates Mandy for inviting Dolph on the date. Tucker says otis can’t even leave the hotel room tonight because he was so upset. Mandy says she ran into Dolph after Otis didn’t show up, she didn’t mean to hurt him. Tucker says she invited Dolph even when she texted Otis that she was running late. Mandy asked what text he was talking about. Tucker says was a fool to think Mandy had good intentions. Tucker leaves. Sonya said Mandy had a good time anyway and Dolph is kind of Mandy’s type.

Renee Young has a sit down interview with Lacey Evans. Lacey says she wants to set an example for the Women’s division. She says she will find a way to go to Elimination Chamber to defeat 5 other women to challenge for the championship at WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman And Elias Defeated Cesaro And Shinsuke Nakamura In A Symphony Of Destruction Match

Corbin cuts a promo calling Roman an egomaniac and says he will hurt Roman inside of the steel cage in Saudi Arabia.

Alexa Bliss hosts A Moment Of Bliss where she announces that the Bella Twins will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Nikki and Brie come out to cheers and they say how much of an honor it is to be inducted and they thank their Bella Army as well. Daniel Bryan comes out to celebrate with Brie as he heads to the ring for his match.

Daniel Bryan Defeated Heath Slater

Mandy Rose is seen leaving the arena with Dolph Ziggler after he offers her a ride. Otis watches this with a disappointed and depressed look on his face.

A vignette is shown of Sheamus saying that he will exterminate every last rat in the locker room.

Shorty G and Apollo Crews plan on continuing to step up to Sheamus as they talk backstage.

Naomi Defeated Carmella To Become #1 Contender For The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Goldberg comes out to the ring to the “Goldberg” chant. Goldberg greets the crowd until Bray Wyatt interrupts. Bray shows that he has been doing work around the house and introduces Goldberg to his friends. Bray says he knows who else is dying to meet him.

The lights turn off and The FIend appears behind Goldberg when the lights come back on. Goldberg spears The Fiend. The Fiend gets back up but then the lights go out again. The lights come back on and The Fiend disappears.

The show ended with Goldberg standing in the ring as Bray can be heard laughing all around the arena.