Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday February 21
9:00am: 2020 National Prep Wrestling Championship (FloWrestling)
9:00am: Absolute Championship Akhmat MMA 104 (aca-mma.com)
1:00pm: FloTV (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: Michigan State vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)
2:30pm: Golden Contract Tournament Semfinals (ESPN+)
4:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
4:30pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
6:00pm: Fury vs. Wilder II Weigh-Ins (ESPN2/Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: NC State vs. Duke (ACC Network)
7:00pm: Utah Valley vs. Ohio (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Indiana vs. Chattanooga (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Binghamton vs. Buffalo (ESPN+)
7:00pm: North Carolina vs. Virginia (ACC Network)
7:00pm: Bellator 239 Prelims (Bellator App)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: Michigan vs. Edinboro (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: George Mason vs. Maryland (FloWrestling)
7:45pm: UFC 248 Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: Fresno State vs. Illinois (FloWrestling)
8:00pm: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)
8:30pm: Ring of Combat 71 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Nebraska vs. Minnesota (ESPNU)
9:00pm: Bellator 239 (Paramount Network/DAZN)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 82 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Saul Juarez/Rafeal Morales vs. Robeisy Ramirez (Telemundo)
10:00pm: NC State vs. Duke (ACC Network)
10:00pm: California Baptist vs. CSU Bakersfield (ESPN3)
10:00pm: Combate Americas 55 (AXS)
Saturday February 22
12:00am: Eternal MMA 50 (UFC Fight Pass)
12:00am: RIZIN 21 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
8:00am: 2020 WAWA Championships (FloWrestling)
9:00am: 2020 National Prep Wrestling Championship (FloWrestling)
11:00am: MMA Challenge Pro 10 ($7.99 Fite.tv)
11:30am: Bellator Dublin Prelims (Bellator App)
12:00pm: VMI vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)
12:00pm: 2020 Rumble in Reno (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: Senshi Pro Fight Night (FREE Fite.tv)
1:00pm: Wilder vs. Fury II Pre-Fight Show (ESPN3)
2:00pm: Bucknell vs. Columbia (ESPN+)
2:30pm: Iowa State vs. Missouri (ESPN3)
3:00pm: Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid/Kody Davies vs. Umar Sadiq (ESPN+)
4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)
5:00pm: Bellator Dublin (Bellator App)
5:30pm: West Virginia vs. Wyoming (FloWrestling)
6:00pm: Rider vs. Maryland (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: Wilder vs. Fury II Live Pre-Fight Show (ESPNEWS/Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Felder (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (ACC Network)
7:00pm: NAGA Pro: New Jersey ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 38 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:30pm: Fury vs. Wilder II Prelims (ESPNEWS/Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Fury vs. Wilder II Prelims (ESPN)
8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 328 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II/Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington ($79.99 Pay-Per-View)
10:00pm: Bellator 240 (Paramount Network/DAZN)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
10:15pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
Sunday February 23
12:30am: Fury vs. Wilder II Post-Fight Show (ESPN2/Fox Sports 1)
8:00am: 2020 WAWA Championships (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Utah Valley vs. West Virginia (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Clarion vs. Edinboro (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: Arizona State vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)
2:00pm: American vs. Penn State (FloWrestling)
3:00pm: Northwestern vs. SIU-Edwardsville (ESPN+)
6:00pm: Submission Underground 11 (UFC Fight Pass)
6:00pm: Rutgers vs. Princeton (ESPN+)
6:30pm: Fury Fighting Championship 42 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Iowa vs. Oklahoma State (BigTen)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s very hyped for a big-feel heavyweight boxing card. I was raised on them and there’s still nothing that gets my butterflies going like those.
1. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II/Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington: Absolutely a one-fight card, but a hell of a fight with major ramifications.
2. UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Felder: Live from New Zealand, Hooker and Felder will absolutely kick ass, but the timing is, well, not ideal. I’d much rather this occur in the morning or afternoon as a fun lead-in to Wilder-Fury.
3. Submission Underground 11: Chael P. Sonnen, P is for the most consistently-loaded grappling cards out there.
4. Bellator 239: Definitely the best Bellator option out of the 3 (!) offerings they have this weekend. Glad to see Ed Ruth getting a chance to headline.
5. Golden Contract Tournament Semfinals: The semis for the featherweight and junior welterweight kick off from York Hall in London.
6. Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid/Kody Davies vs. Umar Sadiq: The OTHER rematch from a draw for a title of the weekend.
7. RIZIN 21: Not a bad card, but I have to see the spectacle of Roberto de Souza facing five straight fighters in a Jiu-Jitsu Elimination exhibition.
8. Legacy Fighting Alliance 82: Finally! A goddamned title fight! And it is between two bangers.
9. Iowa vs. Oklahoma State: Your best wrestling matchup of the weekend.
10. Senshi Pro Fight Night: A free day of fights and exhibitions encompassing all different types of striking martial arts!
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Flyweight Bout: Kenichi Takeuchi vs. Naoya [RIZIN 21]
4. Women’s Atomweight Bout: Moe (2-2) vs. Phayahong Ayothaya Fightgym (61-13-1) [Krush 111]
3. Super Featherweight Bout: Chihiro Nakajima (2-0) vs. Tomoya Yokoyama (6-2) [Krush 111]
2. Super Bantamweight Bout: Suriyanlek OBT.Kamphee (148-21-2) vs. Taito Gunji (11-4-1) [Krush 111]
1. Krush Super Lightweight Championship: Hayato Suzuki (c) (8-3-1) vs. Daizo Sasaki (24-17-1) [Krush 111]
BOXING
5. Junior Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Lewis (6-0) vs. Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) [Fury vs. Wilder II]
4. Vacant WBC Silver Junior Welterweight Championship: Mohamed Mimoune (22-3) vs. Tyrone McKenna (20-1-1) [Golden Contract Tournament]
3. WBO European/Commonwealth Featherweight Championships: Leigh Wood (c) (23-1) vs. James Dickens (28-3) [Golden Contract Tournament]
2. BBBofC British Junior Featherweight Championship: Brad Foster (c) (11-0-2) vs. Lucien Reid (8-0-2) [Queensberry Promotions on ESPN]
1. WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder (c) (42-0-1) vs. Tyson Fury (29-0-1) [PBC/Top Rank on PPV]
MMA
5. Welterweight Bout: Emil Weber Meek (9-4) vs. Jake Matthews (15-4) [UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker]
4. Vacant Legacy Fighting Alliance Light Heavyweight Championship: Alex Polizzi (5-0) vs. Jamal Pogues (7-2) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 82]
3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute (10-1) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-3) [UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker]
2. Featherweight Bout: Kevin Aguilar (17-2) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (18-4-1) [UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker]
1. Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker (19-8) vs. Paul Felder (17-4) [UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. 165lb Bout: #2 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) vs. #6 Travis Wittlake (OKST) [Iowa vs. Oklahoma State]
4. 149lb Bout: #2 Pat Lugo (IOWA vs. #6 Boo Lewallen (OKST) [Iowa vs. Oklahoma State]
3. 125lb Bout: #1 Spencer Lee (IOWA) vs. #4 Nick Piccininni (OKST) [Iowa vs. Oklahoma State]
2. Black Belt Bout: Johnatha Alves vs. Marcio Andre [Artista Invitational 2]
1. Jiu Jitsu Elimination Bout: Roberto de Souza vs. Horishi Shinagawa/Yuna Kimura/Koji Shigemizu/Edison Kagohara/Yuki Nakai [RIZIN 21]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who took a cannonball blast to the ribcage attempts to claw back by *checks notes* putting heavy money on Tyson Fury? God help me.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Dan Hooker vs. Paul Felder
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Emanuel Navarrete over Jeo Santisima
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Submission Underground 11
Upset of the Week: Tyson Fury over Deontay Wilder
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury
