Gameday 59: Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

1:00PM Eastern | MSG-B | AT&TSN-PT

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that paid $15 for a meatball sub last night and will regret it for the rest of its life.

The Pens split a very weird series with the Leafs this week. The city of Toronto threatened ceremonious canings if they lost like that again, and the Leafs took Thursday’s game 4-0.

The more unfortunate news is Kahun went down in the 3rd blocking a shot.

The Pens are now without:

Nick Bjugstad

Brian Dumoulin

John Marino

Dominik Kahun

ZAR

Kahun is listed as a game time decision. I doubt he will play so he’ll probably play.

The Pens remain tied with the Caps atop the Metro with a game in a hand. The Pens haven’t won the Metro division since its inception in 2013. Would be cool.

Playing the Sabres today. Let’s check in on our old buddy….

Jason Botterill after the Sens score to make it 6-4 pic.twitter.com/3FQQxZGufC — Ben Mathewson (@Ben_Mathewson) February 19, 2020

Lines:

Angello is skating in Kahun's spot during rushes.

Here is the #Pens workflow… Zucker-Crosby-Simon

Angello-Malkin-Rust

McCann-Agozzino-Hornqvist

Tanev-Blueger-Lafferty Johnson-Letang

Pettersson-Schultz

Riikola-Ruhwedel -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 21, 2020

Sabres

Jack Eichel

Huge 4 points on the line this weekend. Do it.

Go Pens