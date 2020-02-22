Heat hang Dwyane Wade's jersey from rafters at retirement ceremony (Video)

The Miami Heat have continued to pay tribute to the greatest player in franchise history this weekend, with Saturday’s event being the most important of them all.
Dwyane Wade wasn’t honored with just one night, no, the team went all-out, having the retirement celebration last an entire weekend. In the most Miami move ever, Wade and Rick Ross even performed their first-ever single, “Season Ticket Holder,” in front of fans on Friday night.
On Saturday, it was time for the Heat to retire Wade’s No. 3 jersey at AmericanAirlines Arena, and that’s exactly what they did, hanging it from the rafters.
They also ran a tribute video.
What a night.
