LeBron James congratulates former teammate Dwyane Wade on Heat jersey retirement (Video)

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade gave fans plenty of “Peanut Butter and Jelly” time moments, in both Miami and Cleveland — winning two NBA titles together.

They even reunited in Cleveland for a spell, although Wade’s time there didn’t last very long, so the two have shared plenty of moments on and off the court together. They comprise half of the Banana Boat Brigade — which was once of the league’s biggest power circles.

As such, James made sure to show his bro plenty of love over getting his jersey retired in Miami this weekend, which he did from an exotic island somewhere.

LeBron congratulates D-Wade on his jersey retirement 🔥 (via @FOXSportsHEAT)pic.twitter.com/nChhveQ9JI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2020

It’s all love.