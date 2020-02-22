Look: Ed Orgeron featured on intricate Mardi Gras float

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is one of the most popular people in the state of Louisiana right now, and he recently received a huge honor at the biggest annual event in the area.
Mardi Gras is a huge deal for both locals and visitors alike, and it’s currently taking place in the French Quarter this week.
Orgeron may not be a drinker, but he was still featured in the parade, even though he wasn’t there. His likeness was, though, as he was featured on a float in the parade, and the artwork is awesome.
Nailed it.
