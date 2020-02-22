NCAA

Look: Ed Orgeron featured on intricate Mardi Gras float

February 22, 2020

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is one of the most popular people in the state of Louisiana right now, and he recently received a huge honor at the biggest annual event in the area.

Mardi Gras is a huge deal for both locals and visitors alike, and it’s currently taking place in the French Quarter this week.

Orgeron may not be a drinker, but he was still featured in the parade, even though he wasn’t there. His likeness was, though, as he was featured on a float in the parade, and the artwork is awesome.

Nailed it.

