MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC Auckland: Yan Xiaonan

The Statistical Star of UFC Auckland: Yan Xiaonan

MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC Auckland: Yan Xiaonan

By February 22, 2020

By: |

Feb 22, 2020; Auckland, New Zealand; Yan Xiaonan is declared the winner by decision against Karolina Kowalkiewicz during UFC Fight Night Auckland at Spark Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

 

Yan Xiaonan (vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 157 to 51 (93-38 significant strikes)
52% significant strike accuracy
5 for 6 takedowns
3 guard passes

Yan put a beating on KK today in Auckland, and the numbers back it up.

 

 

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA
Home